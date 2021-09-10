Camden National Bank Has $7.20 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.22. 30,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.40. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.