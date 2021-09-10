Camden National Bank Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $15.32 on Friday, hitting $2,886.14. 13,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,701.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,406.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

