Camden National Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,426. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.