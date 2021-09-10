Camden National Bank Takes $4.01 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of Ball by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. 6,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

