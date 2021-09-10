Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.38.

NYSE CPT opened at $150.52 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 120.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,419,626 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

