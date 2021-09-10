Capco Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,118 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.