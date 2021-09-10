Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,979 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $54,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $93.55 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.69.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total value of $419,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,717,250.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 26,802 shares valued at $2,996,801. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.