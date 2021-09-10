Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Decreased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.73 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.