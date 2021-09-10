Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Trading Down 0.2%

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 163.25 ($2.13). Approximately 6,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 57,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.50 ($2.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, insider Hugh Pelham acquired 80,000 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £125,600 ($164,097.20).

About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

