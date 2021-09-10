Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is $0.01. Carvana reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 210%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.85.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $13,916,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,413,434 shares of company stock valued at $457,074,149 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVNA traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,791. Carvana has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of -281.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

