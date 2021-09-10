Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Carvana worth $48,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,434 shares of company stock worth $457,074,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $328.81 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.03 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

