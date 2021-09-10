Cedar Wealth Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $70,354,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.