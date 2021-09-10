Ceera Investments LLC Invests $865,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,427,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

