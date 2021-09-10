Celo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $467.94 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00011168 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $467.94 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00064184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00125062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00179847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,491.27 or 1.00180877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.49 or 0.07222100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.89 or 0.00907055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

