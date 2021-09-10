Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 3,903 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,064,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 156,726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. 73,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,482. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

