Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,800,000 after buying an additional 322,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,217. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09.

