Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. 3,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,472. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.