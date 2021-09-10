Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) PT Raised to $15.00 at Robert W. Baird

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

CNTG opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.79.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.53 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 151,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

