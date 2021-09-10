Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.24. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 12,214 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on EBR. UBS Group began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

