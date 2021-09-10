Centric Swap Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $607,422.52 and approximately $259,416.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00124786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00180560 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.63 or 0.99931956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.35 or 0.07064756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.63 or 0.00841544 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

