Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells $84,660.00 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $84,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 16,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $79,680.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 113,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $542,400.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $88,230.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.24% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.