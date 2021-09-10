Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 12.3% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $787.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $761.72 and its 200 day moving average is $694.29. The company has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.