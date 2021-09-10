Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) Insider Greg Chubb Acquires 65,111 Shares

Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) insider Greg Chubb bought 65,111 shares of Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.83 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of A$249,375.13 ($178,125.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner and manager of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

