Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) Insider Greg Chubb Acquires 65,111 Shares

Sep 10th, 2021

Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) insider Greg Chubb bought 65,111 shares of Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.83 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of A$249,375.13 ($178,125.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

About Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner and manager of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

