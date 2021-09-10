China International Capital (OTC:CNICF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China International Capital (OTC:CNICF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of CNICF stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. China International Capital has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.99.
China International Capital Company Profile
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for China International Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China International Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.