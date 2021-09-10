Christopher Keljik OBE Buys 2,704 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,833 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.65 ($3,886.40).

On Monday, July 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,831 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,972.55 ($3,883.66).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110.50 ($1.44). 32,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,260. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.50 ($1.44). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.93.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

