Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Reaches $37.82 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.82 or 0.00083262 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 62.1% higher against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $26.86 million and $674,860.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00058624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00160662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00042618 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.