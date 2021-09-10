Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post $395.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $337.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.36.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.