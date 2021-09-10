CIBC Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$143.20.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$151.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.71 billion and a PE ratio of 26.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$161.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.72.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

