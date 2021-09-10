Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.49 and the lowest is $5.01. Cigna posted earnings per share of $4.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.09 to $20.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $22.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $25.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.30.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.42. The stock had a trading volume of 75,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,649. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

