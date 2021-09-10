Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4,584.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

