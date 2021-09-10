Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.62.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

