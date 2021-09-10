ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

CLIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

