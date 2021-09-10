Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $910.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 867 ($11.33), with a volume of 139583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($11.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 834.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 733.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £853.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 602.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

