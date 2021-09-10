CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after buying an additional 441,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

