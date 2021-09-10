Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.04.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,729,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after purchasing an additional 984,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

