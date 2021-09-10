Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCHGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

