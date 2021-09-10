Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.14 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

