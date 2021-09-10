Colliers Securities Comments on Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELMS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.