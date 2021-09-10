Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

TUFN opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $404.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

