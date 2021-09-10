Columbia Sportswear Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,752% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,327. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after acquiring an additional 304,848 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 295,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.