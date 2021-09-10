Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.25. 234,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,181,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

