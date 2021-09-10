Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.79.

NYSE CMA opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

