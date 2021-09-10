Commerce Bank Acquires 553 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $187.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

