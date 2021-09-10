Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

MGDDY stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

