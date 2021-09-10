Comparing Visa (NYSE:V) & WNS (NYSE:WNS)

Visa (NYSE:V) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Visa and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96 WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89

Visa presently has a consensus target price of $271.52, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. WNS has a consensus target price of $87.56, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than WNS.

Volatility & Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visa and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 20.28 $10.87 billion $5.04 45.14 WNS $912.60 million 4.31 $102.62 million $2.16 37.50

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than WNS. WNS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 47.97% 35.45% 14.67% WNS 11.95% 18.43% 11.54%

Summary

Visa beats WNS on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

