Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) to Issue GBX 16.90 Dividend

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,991.82 ($39.09) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,767.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,588.35. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 2,081.07 ($27.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,098 ($40.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

