Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.78

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $536.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,054,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $602,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

