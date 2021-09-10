Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $7.34

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.53. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 22,997 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 573.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 1,118,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 603,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.