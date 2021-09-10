CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.89

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 6804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $928.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 145,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,602,000 after purchasing an additional 102,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 123,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 804,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

