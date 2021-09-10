Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,071.43.

CSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CSU stock traded up C$21.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2,226.01. 7,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,287. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,366.66 and a twelve month high of C$2,237.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,027.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,865.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.